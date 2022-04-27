Berwick, Pa. — A woman who was stopped by police and questioned about an attempted break-in was discovered to be 24 weeks pregnant and allegedly using methamphetamine.

Berwick Officer Chris Kelchner was called to a home on LaSalle Street on April 12 at 6:45 a.m. when the homeowner, Lorri Disidoro, reported two women were trying to break into her house, police say.

The two allegedly fled on bicycles, Disidoro said, and after a quick search of the neighborhood, Kelchner located Victoria Lynne Hartzell, 23, and another woman nearby.

After taking them into custody, police searched Hartzell and found a glass pipe used to smoke meth, small baggies containing meth, and several of the same style baggies that were empty, Kelchner said.

Hartzell allegedly told police she is 6 months pregnant and has been using meth.

She also admitted going to the house because Disidoro owed the other woman money and they were coming to collect it, according to charges.

Hartzell, of Berwick, was charged with endangering the welfare of a child, disorderly conduct, and possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia.

Records show charges against the second woman were withdrawn.

Hartzell's preliminary hearing is schedule for May 16 at 10:30 a.m. in front of District Judge Richard Knecht.

Victoria Hartzell docket sheet

