Athens, Pa. — While Athens Police spoke with witnesses, they allegedly received a call from the mother of a person of interest.

The mother told authorities her son was “higher than she had ever seen him,” according to an affidavit from officer Hunter Condusta. The report details the mother’s concern for “everybody’s safety” being the reason she contacted authorities.

Dylan Frederic Teribury, 29, was charged with first-degree felony aggravated assault, second-degree misdemeanor simple assault, second-degree misdemeanor recklessly endangering another person, and third-degree misdemeanor accident involving damage to attended vehicle.

Teribury allegedly used a silver F-150 to steal property from an Athens’ home. Witnesses identified the vehicle from surveillance footage.

Authorities said after realizing he was being followed, Teribury allegedly turned his vehicle on the witnesses, attempting to hit them with his truck. Teribury left the scene and was later taken into custody when his mother helped locate him.

According to the report, Teribury, who knew police were looking for him, remained inside his truck with a firearm. He was eventually taken into custody.

Teribury is being held on $75,000 monetary bail at the Bradford County Prison as he awaits as preliminary hearing.

