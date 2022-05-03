Bloomsburg, Pa. — Police responding to a burning complaint discovered a boy trying to warm himself by a fire pit after he was reportedly kicked out of his home.

Bloomsburg Officer Ken Auchter got a call on February 24 around 9:30 p.m. for a burning complaint at a home on Old Berwick Road. When he got to the house, he spotted a teenage boy on the porch sitting next to a lit gas fire pit.

Auchter told the boy it was against the law to have any kind of fire on a porch, but the teen told Auchter it was to keep warm. His mother, 38-year-old Rachel Elaine Trivelpiece, had kicked him out of the house and left, the boy told police.

The temperature was in the 20s, Auchter noted. He also noticed the boy had a pile of personal belongings on the porch. The teen had called his grandmother, Deb Trivelpiece, to come pick him up, he said.

Auchter took him back to the police station so he could be warm while he waited for her. He tried contacting Rachel Trivelpiece, as did Columbia County Children and Youth workers, but no one was able to make contact, records show.

Trivelpiece was charged with endangering the welfare of a child. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for May 11 at 2:30 p.m. in front of District Magistrate Russell Lawton.

Docket sheet

