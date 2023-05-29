endangering welfare 2020

Hughesville, Pa. — A woman left her two-year-old child home alone for several hours, according to police.

Tamika Koons, 35, is accused of endangering the toddler's welfare after authorities say she left her toddler alone at her Orchard Avenue home for three hours on May 15 in the middle of the night.

Trooper Gary Kunkle of state police at Montoursville is investigating the incident.

This story was compiled by an NCPA staff reporter from submitted news. To see a list of our editorial staff please visit our staff directory.