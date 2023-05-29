Hughesville, Pa. — A woman left her two-year-old child home alone for several hours, according to police.

Tamika Koons, 35, is accused of endangering the toddler's welfare after authorities say she left her toddler alone at her Orchard Avenue home for three hours on May 15 in the middle of the night.

Trooper Gary Kunkle of state police at Montoursville is investigating the incident.

