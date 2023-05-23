Muncy, Pa. — A mother who had to be pulled off her teenage daughter during a fight was arrested after police allegedly discovered she had injured two of her children.

Kathleen Linette Hill, 47, was arguing with her daughter about Hill's boyfriend on the evening of May 9 at their home in the 100 block of Water Street, according to Muncy Officer Kenneth Flewelling

Hill's daughter told her mother she was leaving the house for the night, saying, 'You are choosing your boyfriend over your kids,' according to the teen. Her mother "went off" and the pair continued arguing until it allegedly turned physical.

While they were fighting, Hill's son arrived to pick the teen up and saw his mother on top of his sister in the upstairs bedroom. He pulled her off and ushered the teen out of the house, but when he got to the porch, Hill approached him and punched him in the face, he told police.

Both of Hill's children had scratches on their heads, and the girl had blood inside her ear, Flewelling noted. She was taken to Geisinger Medical Center in Muncy for evaluation and treatment.

Hill was charged with second-degree misdemeanor simple assault and cited for harassment.

