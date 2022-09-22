Williamsport, Pa. — A 12-year-old ran out of her home after her mother allegedly punched her and threatened her with a knife, according to officers with the Williamsport Bureau of Police.

A "caller" alerted police to the child's situation after seeing the girl crying on the street, barefoot. The child told police her mother hit her over an argument about her cell phone on the evening of Sept. 19.

Tiffannie Kathryn Mutchler, 40, of Williamsport allegedly demanded her daughter’s device and became enraged when she would not give it to her, Officer Andrew Stevens wrote in an affidavit.

Mutchler allegedly grabbed a kitchen knife and threatened to stab the child after punching her in the face and stomach, according to the arrest document.

“[Accuser] thereafter ran out of the house in fear for her safety,” Stevens wrote.

Police did note two large lumps on the child's forehead and cheek, Stevens said.

Mutchler was taken into custody near the 1100 block of Park Avenue by Williamsport Police. Employees with Lycoming County Children & Youth were present during the arrest, according to Stevens.

Mutchler was charged with first-degree misdemeanor terroristic threats, two counts of simple assault, and harassment. Mutchler posted $25,000 unsecured bail following a preliminary arraignment with Judge Christian Frey.

Docket sheet

