Bloomsburg, Pa. — An infant who was hospitalized for more than a month with severe brain injuries reportedly caused by her mother’s boyfriend is back in the hospital again after police say the child appears to have suffered additional abuse.

Now a Luzerne County woman is credited with saving four-month-old Octavia as Octavia's mother and the baby’s alleged abuser were reportedly preparing to flee the state with the infant. Kimberly Lander, and Lander’s boyfriend, Christopher Lindsay, were arrested and charged with conspiring to commit aggravated assault after police caught them checking into a hotel near Scranton on Thursday with the baby.

The couple had unwittingly been set up by Lander’s former friend, Melissa Allard who spent the week leading up to their arrests carefully cultivating Lander’s trust in an effort to track her whereabouts.

“Everybody keeps reaching out to me and saying I’m a hero, but I’m not,” Allard said. “I’m just a mom.”

Lindsay had previously been charged with felony assault after Octavia was brought to Geisinger Medical Center in Danville in May with critical injuries. Lindsay claimed he was unintentionally rough with her when he pulled her from a baby swing and put her on the bed, but doctors disputed that and notified police, court records show.

It was that night at the hospital when Allard first met Lander. Allard was working at the check-in desk in the emergency room when Lander and Linsday came in with the unresponsive baby. As a mother to a chronically ill child, Allard immediately felt for Lander and tried reassuring her.

She spoke to Lander several times throughout her shift and by the end, the two had exchanged contact information. They messaged each other, often daily, and Allard would often stop by the pediatric unit before her shifts to check on both mother and child.

When Octavia was discharged, Allard was there to help babysit and held Lander clean her Bloomsburg apartment.

“We talked every day and we saw each other all the time,” Allard said. “This girl was my friend.”

Looking back though, there were red flags she should have spotted, she said. Lander brought Octavia to her house for a visit and the baby was fussy, Allard said.

“And Kim would say, ‘Octavia, you’re f•••••• pissing me off,’” Allard recalled.

All she does is cry, Lander reportedly told her friend.

“At the time, I though maybe she was just stressed and overwhelmed,” Allard said.

But there were other warning signs.

Lander called her crying one night. She’d just learned Lindsay had been seeing another girl and might have gotten her pregnant. He was also bragging about the relationship to other people, which upset Lander, Allard said.

“I was very surprised, but at the same time, I was trying to be understanding,” Allard said. “She really loved him and had planned on having this life with him.”

Soon after, Allard started hearing rumors about Lander and Lindsay getting back together. Someone leaked Lindsay’s private messages and photos to Facebook, which showed the couple together, Allard said.

Lander denied it, but Allard could tell her friend was hiding something. Lander asked Allard to call her parole officer and say the two friends had been together for the last several days, but Lander insisted her friend do it on a three-way call. That way, Lander could make sure Allard was telling the PO what she wanted her to say, Allard said.

Lander had previously been arrested on unrelated charges.

Allard did it, but as soon as Lander was out of sight, she called the PO back and said it was all a lie. They both believed Lander was spending time with Lindsay, which was a violation of Lindsay’s bail conditions, and both feared for the daughter.

Lander had also missed several of Octavia’s medical appointments in the previous weeks and she had left medicine and medical equipment the baby needed at daycare in the days prior to her arrest, she added.

It wasn’t until Allard realized she hadn’t heard or seen Octavia in the last several phone calls and video chats that she began working in earnest. Lander had gotten increasingly paranoid and refused to come back in the area or tell Allard where she was. She did admit she’d been seeing Lindsay, but told her friend she believed the injuries to Octavia were accidental, Allard recalled.

She also said Lindsay had passed a polygraph test; Allard would later learn there had been no such test. Still, she continued to be outwardly supportive, even when her friend said she and Lindsay were planning to flee with Octavia to another state.

Allard offered to rent the couple a car they could use to leave town and suggested they stay the night at a hotel near the car rental place. Lander agreed and Allard booked the room. Then she contacted the parole officer, who called the local police to nab the couple.

Allard’s fiance, Chris Wharton, warned her the situation might not end well.

“‘Babe, I don’t think they have her,’” she recalled him saying of Octavia. ‘’I think they dumped her.’”

She’d been in contact with the hotel staff to warn them what was happening and called them a few minutes after she expected Lander and Lindsay to arrive. They confirmed the police had the couple in custody.

“‘Just tell me the baby is OK,’” she remembers asking the clerk. When she found out Octavia was there and police had taken custody of her, she began sobbing.

“It was such a relief,” she admitted.

After Thursday’s arrests, Octavia was taken to Geisinger Medical Center, where she was admitted to the intensive care unit for additional injuries, Allard said. Although Octavia has other family, Allard has offered to take the child in when she’s released from the hospital.

“I think God said that first day she went into the hospital, ‘You need to be in this baby’s life.’" Allard said. "God put me in Octavia’s life on purpose.”

