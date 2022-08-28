Bloomsburg, Pa. — When Children and Youth workers spotted Oksana Zimmerman walking alongside the road earlier this month, they were immediately suspicious.

The mother, who has an open case with the child protective agency, has a four-month-old baby who should have been with her, they told police.

Instead, workers discovered Zimmerman had walked more than a mile from her home and allegedly left the infant unattended. Now she's facing felony child endangerment charges for the Aug. 9 incident.

Here's what South Centre Township Officer Mason Dabulis said happened:

Children and Youth workers Brittany Boyer and Amanda Reich were driving to a call at 5:45 p.m. on Old Berwick Road when they spotted Zimmerman, 27, walking along the road near the South Centre Township police station. They pulled into a nearby church parking lot and stopped to talk to Zimmerman. When they asked her where her four-month old baby was, Zimmerman said she was home sleeping.

Zimmerman lives on Jersey Way, which is about a mile from the police station.

She told the workers her friend, Michelle, had agreed to check on the baby while Zimmerman was out, but admitted telling her friend she didn't have to stay with the baby the entire time. Boyer asked her to call Michelle, but Zimmerman said she didn't have a phone. She also admitted she didn't know Michelle's last name, but said the woman was from Milton and they were friends on Facebook.

Boyer and Reich drove Zimmerman back to her trailer and went inside the house to check on the baby. They found the infant in a bouncer seat with a blanket over her face, but she appeared to be unharmed and breathing fine.

While the workers were at the home, Zimmerman's boyfriend, Brandan Smethers, arrived and was upset to learn she'd left the baby home alone. He told them Zimmerman didn't know anyone named Michelle from the Milton area.

During a police interview days later, Zimmerman told Dabulis she lied about asking someone named Michelle to watch the baby. She said she had asked another friend, Desiree Baltzer, to sit with the infant while she was gone, but Baltzer wasn't available.

Zimmerman told Dabulis she had only walked to Columbia Park, which was approximately a half mile from her house, but he informed her that video surveillance showed her much farther from the house.

Zimmerman was charged with endangering the welfare of a child. A preliminary hearing is scheduled in front of District Judge Richard Cashman on Sept. 12 at 10:10 a.m.

Docket sheet

