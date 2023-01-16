Williamsport, Pa. — A group of nearly 100 people joined together in a "Peace Walk" on Martin Luther King Jr. Day in downtown Williamsport to celebrate and honor MLK's legacy.

A number of community leaders helped organize and lead the event.

Dr. Nate Woods, special assistant to the president for Inclusion Transformation at Pennsylvania College of Technology, opened the event in front of the Bases Loaded Little League statues on Market Street. Woods spoke of helping others and being a part of the Williamsport community.

The event’s first stop was in front of New Covenant United Church of Christ on Third Street, where Reverend Bradley Walmer spoke to the crowd and led a moment of silence.

A second stop was made in front of Lycoming College where Sophia Stabley, director of Community Service and Involvement, addressed the crowd. After giving a loud cheer to Stabley, they moved on to their final spot in front of the James V. Brown Library.

Mayor Slaughter spoke of embracing Dr. King’s message before the group returned to the Market Street statues, where the event ended. Rebecca Hosier, member development coordinator for STEP AmeriCorps, delivered the closing remarks.

See the photo gallery from the event below.

