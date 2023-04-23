Montgomery, Pa. — A well-attended school board meeting abruptly ended before members could vote on a resolution concerning millions of dollars in proposed updates to school district facilities.

Community members in eastern Lycoming County were on hand to discuss the construction of a new school by the athletic complex at a price tag of nearly $33 million.

Montgomery School District Superintendent Daphne Bowers was pulled from the April 18 meeting not long after it began, to learn that board president Michael “Tony” Wright had died that evening. As other board members learned the news, the meeting came to a halt.

The board has rescheduled community discussion for their May 16 meeting.

The resolution in question focuses on “establishing the maximum building construction cost, and maximum project cost” for proposed changes to Montgomery Area Athletic and Community Center, according to Bowers.

Before voting on the project, the district must first fulfill a legal obligation, a “resolution prior to the scheduling of a Public Act 34 hearing on a project,” Bowers said on Thursday. The approval process, she added, provides for a “robust public review of the project, and ample opportunity for the public to submit testimony and comment.”

Crabtree, Rohrbaugh and Associates of Mechanicsburg laid out multiple options for the district to consider at an August 2022 meeting. The district published a study on the facility for community input.

If the district were to move forward with construction plans of the new facility located by Montgomery's athletic complex, district taxpayers could end up shouldering a financial burden of nearly $33 million.

“This cost estimate is derived from projected costs of the project based on the review and recommendations of the district’s architectural and financial advisors,” Bowers explained.

Half of Montgomery students ‘economically disadvantaged’

According to U.S. News, half the student body in Montgomery Area School District are categorized as ”economically disadvantaged.” The school district has previously acknowledged the small size of its population and tax base.

Homeowners looking at an .84 mil property tax increase each year over the next four years would be paying an approximate $670 increase on a $200,000 property, according to borough council president Rocky Sanguedolce, who is the previous owner of Riverside Campground and restaurant in Montgomery and father to school-aged children.

“Mixed feelings,” he said, exist over the proposed burden taxpayers are being asked to cover.

Renters, along with elderly, will “bare the brunt” of any tax increase, according to Sanguedolce, who currently owns 80 different housing units. Those making the decisions about the project, he believes, will likely not feel the financial impact a tax increase will bring.

“There’s now less people in the area, and they want to do this large tax increase? It’s concerning,” he said. According to Sanguedolce, the tax burden being considered by the school district over the next four years is greater than what the borough has placed on its own citizens in the last decade.

With Montgomery borough residents without a substantial tax increase in the last 10 years, Sanguedolce hinted it's wise to assume another tax hike looms. The borough, he added, has many projects they want to do, but cannot because of decisions to keep taxes lower. An increase to cover the proposed school project "doesn't include the tax increase the borough will have in the next few years just to meet our own needs,” said Sanguedolce.

Everybody wants better things for their schools, he said. But it is difficult for many residents in Montgomery to handle a tax increase. People voting for newer schools have not stood in line at a food bank, he added. “My concern is for the community’s ability to handle that level of expenditure over the next four years.”

The next regularly scheduled board meeting is 7 p.m. on May 16 at the District Administrative Office.

