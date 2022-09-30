Williamsport, Pa. — A mistrial was declared in the trial of a man arrested in the shooting death of a 31-year-old Lycoming County mother of four.

Jurors were deadlocked on eight of the nine charges, including the most serious homicide and aggravated assault charges, court officials said.

Antwan McClain was accused of shooting Jimia Alston as she stood on her front porch near the 500 block of Louisa Street on the night of Oct. 15, 2020. The shooting happened at 6:40 p.m. Alston was pronounced dead at UPMC Williamsport an hour later, despite life-saving measures taken by staff.

Related reading: Suspect identified in homicide of Williamsport woman

McClain was found of guilty of third-degree felony flight to avoid apprehension, but that was the only charge jurors could agree on after they began their deliberations Thursday afternoon.

They were deadlocked on the remaining eight charges that included first-degree felony criminal homicide, aggravated assault, illegally carrying a firearm, possession of a firearm, discharging a firearm into an occupied structure, flight to avoid apprehension, recklessly endangering another person, and possession of a weapon.

The district attorney's office plans to prosecute McClain again.

"The seriousness of this case warrants the Commonwealth retrying all counts on which the jury was deadlocked," Lycoming County District Attorney Ryan Gardner said.

McClain's defense claimed he was framed by Waties Alston, husband of the deceased, because of an affair between Jimia Altson and McClain.

Related reading: Williamsport fugitive homicide suspect arrested in New York

"We are here today because Antwan McClain was set up," public defender Jeana Ann Longo said during closing arguments of the trial, which began on Tuesday.

Longo pointed out several inconsistencies in the prosecution's two main witnesses' testimony. The DA's office called Waties Alston and Daeemah Abdullah as their first two witnesses.

Abdullah was friends with Jimia Alston and present on the night of the shooting. Abdullah described how McClain reached over her with a "revolver" style weapon and fired on Alston.

Waties Alston was standing next to Jimia Alston and pulled her into their home on the night of the shooting. Abdullah was allegedly standing on the porch talking on the phone as the shooting occurred, according to testimony.

Waties Alston identified McClain as the shooter during a 911 call placed to authorities that was played for the courtroom. A distressed Alston could be heard saying he knew who shot his wife.

Related reading: Cash reward offered for information about Williamsport homicide suspect

Longo argued that Waties Alston set McClain up for the shooting, an angle she said was never investigated.

Longo focused on what she said was an investigation that left too many unanswered questions on the table. "There were too many variables that needed to be followed up on," she said.

"When somebody dies, you pull out all the stops," Longo said.

She questioned why Alston's home was not searched the night of the shooting. Longo also pointed out Abdullah had admitted using drugs the night her friend was murdered.

Abdullah testified that McClain approached the home on a bike. One was found at the scene, but not tested. While on the stand, Abdullah told the defense she did not use PCP the night of the shooting.

Longo played a video of Abdullah's interview with police during which she admitted to using the substance that night.

Investigators also failed to recover the firearm used in the killing. A bullet was discovered inside the home on Louisa Street, but was never tested.

"There are just too many questions you can't answer," Longo said.

ADA Kirsten Gardner began her closing arguments with a very direct message for the jury.

"The defense is trying to fluff their case and ignore the facts," Gardner said.

Conversations between McClain and his wife, Lisa Harris, were used to further indicate his guilt in the shooting.

"A weight was lifted off my shoulders," McClain allegedly said to his wife in one conversation. In a second, McClain asked his wife to direct a friend to get rid of evidence, Gardner claimed.

A physical fight between Harris and Jimia Alston in front of the Family Dollar on Memorial Avenue was used to show McClain had motive for the shooting, according to Gardner. The assault took place just hours before the shooting.

Jurors heard a 911 call placed moments after the assault took place in which Waties Alston said his wife was assaulted.

"Antwan McClain is the one person in the universe that would defend Lise Harris," Gardner said.

Waties Alston testified to seeing a dark colored SUV circle the block around his home on the night of the shooting. Alston also claimed MClain had beaten him up and threatened him after Alston confronted McClain about the affair.

"Waties testified he was in fear Antwan would retaliate for the fight," Gardner said.

McClain left the area on the night of the shooting and hid from authorities for nearly two months. He was discovered in Schenectady, NY on Dec. 10 by members of the U.S. Marshals in New York.

A battering ram was used on the front door of McClain's apartment after he refused to come out. McClain was returned to Lycoming County and denied bail during a preliminary arraignment on the charges.

He has remained incarcerated at the Lycoming County Prison since his arrest.

Docket sheet

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.