A missing woman from Tioga County, Phyllis Potter, 85, of Westfield, has not been located yet.

Potter was last seen three weeks ago on July 20.

Potter is 5-feet-2-inches tall and 150 pounds. She has gray or partially gray hair and blue eyes. She could possibly be operating a white 2009 Subaru Outback with Pennsylvania registration DKL1425, state police said.

Many community members and law enforcement have been looking far and wide for her. There is a Facebook group that shares information and encourages others to get involved.

On Saturday, Penny Burnside, owner of the Facebook group, took to Facebook to give an update.

“I just want to give everyone encouragement. You have all been doing a wonderful job and I'm so happy to have you all out there searching. I hope that you all continue because I know she's out there someplace. And I know each and every one of you would be feeling the same way if it was one of your relatives,” Burnside said. “You have all spent time, energy and money doing this out of the graciousness of your heart and none of you have to do it but you do. So please keep up the good work, keep trying, that's all I can ask from you,” she added.

Anyone with information about Potter's whereabouts is asked to please contact Mansfield state police at 570-662-2151.

