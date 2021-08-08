Reprinted with permission from FIRST News Now

Morris, Pa. - Morris fire and ambulance crews responded to a report of a missing kayaker that got separated from a nighttime kayaking group that was to meet at Rattlesnake Rock in Morris, Pa.

The individual had been missing just over an hour before anyone called in for help.

The call for help was made around 9:45 p.m. as Morris fire personnel responded to a parking area near 23020 Route 414 to meet up with the person who had requested help.

By 9:50 p.m. Department 35 out of Lycoming County was requested by Morris fire personnel to join in the search of the missing kayaker.

Fire personnel arrived at Rattlesnake Rock around 10:05 p.m. The missing individual was believed to be in the area between Darling Run and Blackwell. Once that information was obtained, Morris firefighters brought in UTVs and other needed equipment and a group staged in Blackwell around 10:15 p.m. Additional personnel from Brown Township and a boat from Jersey Shore were next to be requested from Morris fire personnel.

News that the missing kayaker had been located was received around 10:30 p.m. By 10:32 p.m. all Lycoming County crews and personnel were able to be recalled from the search.

At 10:55 p.m. Morris ambulance was able to return to their station as the individual did not need transported to a hospital for treatment. A few minutes later all Morris firefighters and searchers were cleared from the search at 10:57 p.m.

