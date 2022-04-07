Lycoming County, Pa.— Lycoming County Commissioner Rick Mirabito apologized to the Sun-Gazette and the public at the April 7 commissioner meeting over an issue regarding an article published by the paper that required the filing of a right-to-know request.

The request was filed to obtain information about specific salaries for newly hired county employees.

This change in reporting of employee salaries stems from the March 10 commissioners meeting where it was approved to shift from reporting personnel and salary changes weekly to only reporting them monthly. Specific salary amounts are also no longer included in the meeting agendas.

Mirabito, who was not in attendance at the March 10 meeting due to a family illness, said, “I will apologize to the Sun-Gazette and the public for the fact that a right-to-know request had to be filed to obtain information that belongs to the public.”

Mirabito said that right-to-know requests should not have to be a necessary action to obtain public information.

“The public should not have to jump through hoops to find out how government officials spend their tax dollars,” said Mirabito.

Mirabito said the reason for the change in reporting stems from the commissioners’ desire to improve county employee morale and the belief that the publication of salaries was leading to dissatisfaction with employee pay.

Mirabito said that he did agree to try this system out even though he was not at the meeting to vote on approval.

“I have concluded that the practice is ineffectual and not consistent with open, transparent government,” Mirabito said, “Employees still speak with each other and speculate about the wage and salary changes. The lack of specific information simply feed a rumor mill that has worse outcomes.”

Mirabito said he is looking for “consensus” with the other commissioners to return to publishing the wage and salary information weekly.

Commissioners Scott Metzger and Tony Mussare said that they are both open to continuing this conversation.

“It doesn’t have to be something where we are calling each other out about,” Mirabito said, “we tried something maybe it doesn’t work the way we thought it was going to work, and we try and change and move on.”

Mirabito said that all the commissioners are “working very hard to try and correct compensation inequities in the county.”

“Our evaluation process [for compensation] is outdated,” Metzger said, “we have 56 policies that have not been updated since June of 1999.”

Metzger said that they are in a “different era” post-COVID.

“Employees are basically in charge, where they can and choose where they want for jobs,” Metzger said, “salaries are going up everywhere, but we only have so much to work with when it comes to taxpayers’ dollars.”

I don’t want to give too much empowerment to people to think that, you know, the employees have total control over what goes on,” Mirabito said, “while we are having a hard time recruiting people we never can just, you know, say that ‘we’re not able to find people.’ We need to become more creative.”

Metzger said they looked at having a compensation study done, but that the cost was over $300,000.

“I’m totally against spending that kind of money,” Metzger said, “I think we all are.”

“We’re not trying to hide anything from the public,” Metzger said, “If the Sun-Gazette would’ve had a question, [Patricia Crossley] was welcome to come up to the bench that day and ask the salaries. We would’ve gave [Crossley] the salaries.”

Metzger reaffirmed the importance of transparency.

“Whether we go back to weekly or stay at monthly, we will be transparent, we will be fair and we will tell the taxpayers how the monies are being spent,” Metzger said.



