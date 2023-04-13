Williamsport, Pa. — A 15-year-old accused of stabbing another juvenile showed little remorse when taken into custody, police wrote in an affidavit.

Caidyn Earnest of Williamsport told investigators “I hope that [expletive] dead, too” on April 10 near the 2500 block of Federal Avenue as they took him into custody, Agent Aaron Levan said. Earnest allegedly stabbed the 13-year-old victim five times in the upper and lower back and thigh.

Related reading: 15-year-old arrested for stabbing a teenager at a local park

The two juveniles were involved in a fight in the area of Newberry Park when the stabbings occurred, Levan said. Earnest ran to his home after the assault, according to the affidavit.

The victim was taken to a local hospital for emergency medical treatment. While being taken into custody, Earnest allegedly told Levan he was jumped. He then made the statement regarding the victim’s fate, police said.

“Earnest was advised by his mother not to say anything further to police,” Levan said.

Earnest is being charged with aggravated assault attempts to cause serious bodily injury and assault with a deadly weapon. Both are felonies. He is also being charged with two counts of misdemeanor simple assault.

Due to the seriousness of the charges, ADA Martin Wade approved a direct file for the Earnest, who will be charged as an adult despite his age. Earnest is currently being held at the Lycoming County Prison in lieu of $75,000 monetary bail as he awaits an April 18 preliminary hearing.

Docket sheet

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.