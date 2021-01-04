Williamsport, Pa. – A 17-year-old male is charged as an adult with the attempted homicide of an Old School Pizza delivery driver in Williamsport last November.

Nigel C. Staten-Chambers, 17, of 277 West Third St., allegedly confessed to robbing the "pizza man" in the presence of other juveniles on Nov. 29, 2020, according to a recently filed criminal complaint.

Staten-Chambers is accused of firing five rounds from a 9 mm pistol at a delivery driver in the 900 block of Market Street, Williamsport, around 11 p.m. on Nov. 21, 2020.

Casings from the scene match unspent shells inside of a stolen firearm recovered from Nigel Staten-Chambers' residence, according to Williamsport Bureau of Police Agent Brittany Alexander.

Alexander said the delivery driver was sent to 964 Market Street for a delivery but once in the area quickly determined that 964 Market Street didn't exist.

"He then went around the block and when he returned to the area, he observed a male crouched down between 962 and 966 Market Street," Alexander said. "He asked if this individual had ordered Old School Pizza and the male started to back into the shadows."

Just then, a second individual emerged from between parked vehicles on Market Street, according to the complaint.

"Feeling something was amiss, he quickly fled the scene and while doing so he heard five shots," Alexander said.

Back at Old School Pizza, the driver found three bullet holes in the rear driver's side of his vehicle, according to Alexander.

Alexander indicated that three separate juvenile witnesses implicated Nigel-Chambers in the armed robbery.

The first witness told police that Staten-Chambers borrowed his phone and used it to place an order to Old School Pizza on the night of the robbery. He said he saw Staten-Chambers exit from a location in the 900 block of Market Street to meet the delivery driver and heard "yelling and screaming followed by multiple gunshots," according to Alexander. The witness alleged that Staten-Chambers returned without any food.

The second juvenile witness told police that on the day after the robbery, he overheard a conversation at a residence in the 900 bock of Market Street "encouraging Staten-Chambers to not use his gun while committing robberies," according to the complaint.

The juvenile also allegedly admitted that "s/he had previously provided the Smith and Wesson 9mm recovered...to Nigel-Staten-Chambers," Alexander said.

The third juvenile witness told Alexander that he "overheard Staten-Chambers confess to robbing the 'pizza man,'" in the presence of other juveniles, on Nov. 29, 2020.

In an unrelated incident allegedly involving the same firearm, Staten-Chambers is accused of brandishing the gun during a physical altercation with other juveniles. Alexander said that incident was captured on video surveillance.

In this case, Staten-Chambers was charged with one felony count of attempt - criminal homicide, two felony counts of aggravated assault, and one felony count each of possession fo a firearm by a minor, receiving stolen property, and firearms not to be carried without a license.

He faces one misdemeanor count each of possessing instruments of crime, recklessly endangering another person, criminal mischief, and propulsion of missiles into an occupied vehicle.