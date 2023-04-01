Beech Creek, Pa. — A mother reportedly waited an entire day to take her young daughter to the hospital, despite the girl being catatonic after eating THC gummies that were purchased illegally off the street.

Ashley Dawn Kitchen, 26, of Beech Creek failed to seek medical treatment for her daughter until Nov. 21 at approximately 3 p.m. — a full day after the girl ate the marijuana edibles, according to the affidavit. At times, the girl was screaming but unable to move her head or body, police said.

Kitchen admitted to State Police Trooper Chad Harpster she had purchased the gummies from a street dealer, investigators said. She gave Harpster permission to enter her home in the 80 block of Main Street to recover the drugs, according to the report.

Harpster said he found two baggies with gummies labeled “dank gummies” in Kitchen’s bedroom. Both baggies were in an area of the bedroom the child could access, Harpster said.

Kitchen was charged with second-degree felony endangering the welfare of children, recklessly endangering another person, and marijuana possession. Kitchen was released on $2,500 unsecured bail. She is scheduled to appear on April 25 for a formal arraignment.

Docket sheet

