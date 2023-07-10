Mansfield, Pa. — Two men are charged with stealing a minivan from a homeless shelter after breaking into an office and taking the keys, according to police.

Richard Burrows, 56, of Wellsboro and Gary Bowen, 41, of Mansfield, were gone approximately five hours on May 29 before they returned the black Chrysler Town and County minivan, police say.

Bowen was able to gain access to a locked office at the Tioga County Homeless Initiative on Charlestown Road where the keys were kept, said Trooper Aaron Goldsmith of state police at Mansfield.

They're both charged with theft of movable property, receiving stolen property, and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.

