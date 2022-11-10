In the old days, these things were handled with private phone calls and closed-door meetings.

Welcome to 2022 and the world of social media.

After the Milton School District posted a public accusation of vandalism to their visitor’s locker room committed by the Selinsgrove football team, Selinsgrove released an online response of its own, detailing the results of their investigation into the events following Friday night’s game.

Milton then doubled down, releasing a second post. They are all displayed here for those who haven't already seen them, but the general tenor of the posts is…

Milton – Selinsgrove vandalized our brand-new locker room.

Selinsgrove – Yeah, we did, but it wasn’t that bad.

Milton – Yes, it was.

One thing is clear. The “destruction” was far from severe. A couple broken brooms, some torn logos, and a few missing name plates would give the “damage” a dollar value that’s very, very small. The sentiment from the Milton side, however, hinges less around the actual dollar amount, and more on the disrespect shown to its newly renovated locker room, including graffiti allegedly containing at least one racial slur.

Two other things, however, remain unclear.

The first, whether or not any Selinsgrove players urinated on the locker room floor. There were videos posted online, allegedly showing the pool of urine. These videos, however, have since been taken down. Selinsgrove explained the pools in their online announcement, stating “a number of student-athletes admittedly did not accurately dispose of their liquid cups consistently, resulting of a pooling of liquids on the floor.”

Northcentralpa.com has sources from both Milton and Selinsgrove who insist the substance was, in fact, urine.

The second uncertainty involved the question of what discipline would be administered to the players involved. While Selinsgrove school district did not immediately respond to an inquiry, a source has informed Northcentralpa.com that the guilty players received one day of afternoon detention and will be permitted to play in tonight’s district championship game. Any players not playing in tonight’s game due to disciplinary action would then stem from another event.

The uniqueness of this situation centers not around the vandalism, but more as to how the administrations handled it, public postings on social media.

Is this a sign that this is way these situations will be regularly handled from here on out? Since this incident, as with many in today’s society, centered around social media postings, many would think this is another good lesson to be taught to both adults and students alike. Once you post something, it’s there for all to see, and you are responsible for its contents, whether it’s a video of vandalism or an administrator’s response.

Whether you’re a football player at Selinsgrove, a superintendent, or Kyrie Irving, it is impossible to run away from things directly posted to social media.

Editors note: As reported earlier in the week, the district championship game between Jersey Shore and Selinsgrove has been moved up until tonight, Thursday, November 10, at 7:00, in Jersey Shore, due to inclement weather expected tomorrow.

