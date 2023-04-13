Williamsport, Pa. - A man from Northumberland County was indicted on charges of production of child pornography Thursday.

Robert A. Kohl, age 48, is alleged to have produced child pornography four separate times between August 2021 to September 2022, according to the United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania.

The case was investigated by the Pennsylvania State Police and the Federal Bureau of Investigation. Assistant United States Attorney Alisan V. Martin is prosecuting the case.

This case, authorities said, was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse.

A sentence, a maximum of 30 years in prison, with a mandatory minimum sentence of 15 years, following a finding of guilt will be imposed by the judge after consideration of the applicable federal sentencing statutes and the Federal Sentencing Guidelines.

Kohl will also face a term of supervised release following imprisonment, and a fine.

