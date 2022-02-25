Milton, Pa. — A forensic interview with a juvenile eventually led to several felony charges against a 33-year-old Milton man, according to Milton police.

Authorities said Jose Na Avalo Hernandez was identified by the juvenile after she asked to speak with a police officer alone on June 11, 2021. According to the report, the juvenile told police she had been assaulted more than 30 times throughout 2017 when she was 12 years old.

Avalo Hernendez allegedly had sexual intercourse with the accuser at a residence near the 1100 block of N Front Street in Milton. Officer Jason Engleman, who initially spoke with the accuser in June of 2021, said during an interview where "minimal facts" were given, the juvenile said all occurrences took place inside a bedroom.

A second interview was conducted on June 11, 2021 at the Geisinger Children’s Advocacy Center. Engleman said during that interview the accuser gave a more detailed description of the accusations.

“When asked to describe what happened the victim stated that ‘he raped me’,” wrote Engleman. “When asked if it happened one time or more than one time the victim stated that it happened more than one time.”

According to the report, the accuser gave two detailed descriptions of incidents that took place in 2017. One description included the juvenile allegedly being assaulted as she slept on a chair in Avalo Hernandez’s bedroom. The accuser told authorities she went into the room after getting scared at night.

In a second incident described by the accuser, officers said Avalo Hernandez took the juvenile into a bedroom and engaged in sexual intercourse.

“During the course of the forensic interview the victim again confirmed there were multiple occurrences of sexual abuse,” Engleman wrote.

Avalo Hernandez was charged with three first-degree felonies that included rape of a child, statutory sexual assault: 11 years old, and involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with a child. Along with those, court records show Avalo Hernandez was also charged with second-degree aggravated indecent assault and two counts of third-degree felony corruption of minors.

Avalo Hernandez was arraigned before Judge Michael Diehl and given $150,000 monetary bail. Avalo Hernandez is incarcerated at the Northumberland County Jail.

