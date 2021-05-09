Millheim, Pa. – One Centre County fire company's blunt sense of humor has people smiling across the region.

For a brief time in mid-April, Millheim Fire Company No. 1's outdoor sign read, "Help Wanted. Odd hours. No pay. Cool hat!"

The playful honesty prompted a flurry of responses both from residents and other fire companies.

"Millheim is on point!" Clinton Township Volunteer Fire Company, based in Montgomery, Lycoming County, said.

"Thank you fire fighters!" said one Millheim resident.

Volunteer firefighters brave flames, hazardous material releases, emergency medical situations and rescue challenges.

The crucial role of the volunteer firefighter dates back to America's founding years. As in Benjamin Franklin's day, most emergency responders in Pennsylvania are volunteers, according to the S.R. 6 Commission report.

Today's volunteer firefighters are being asked to do more with less. In the 1970s, Pennsylvania had 300,000 volunteer firefighters; most recent estimates put that figure at 50,000.

To the firefighters who give so much and ask for nothing in return: thank you!