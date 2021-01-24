Antes Fort, Pa. – The owner of Pittbull Construction in Mill Hall is accused of taking $600 from a customer in Antes Fort but never completing any work, Tiadaghton Valley Regional Police Department reports.

Jason E. Port, 40, was charged with one misdemeanor count each of deceptive or fraudulent business practices and home improvement fraud, Jan. 4 court records show.

Officer Jordan Mahosky said a homeowner in the 1300 block of South Route 44 Highway, Nippenose Township, gave Port a $600 check to purchase materials to fix her rubber roof on Dec. 6, 2019.

"On that day in December [the homeowner] stated that she and Jason made a verbal agreement to have him fix her rubber roof for $800. Jason stated that he would need around $500-$600 to buy the materials," Mahosky wrote.

The homeowner wrote him a check with "Roof" written in the memo line, which Port reportedly cashed the same day. No other paperwork was exchanged between the pair, according to police.

"[The homeowner] stated that since the agreement she has only heard from Jason once in the spring and at that point he said 'some kid was to do the work'," Mahosky wrote.

Port allegedly told the homeowner he would contact the kid to have the work done but then never called the homeowner back.

"[The homeowner] stated that since the spring she has called Jason 3-4 times and left messages but has not gotten a call back," Mahosky wrote.

Port is awaiting a preliminary arraignment by Magisterial District Judge Jerry C. Lepley on Feb. 3.

