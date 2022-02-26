Lewis Twp., Pa. -- A woman contacted state police on February 18 to report a theft in excess of $15,000.

The victim said she was contacted about a problem with her Amazon account.

The 67-year-old female from Mifflinburg then contacted someone who allegedly told her he was an Amazon technical support team member. The victim said she was coerced by this person to purchase $15,750 worth of assorted gift cards and give him the validation numbers from the cards.

The "technical support member" told the victim that by giving him the information, he would "release her bank accounts from the 'dark web.'"

The victim was allegedly coerced into purchasing $9,050 in Target gift cards, $5,500 in Nordstrom giftcards, and $1,200 in Ebay gift cards.

PSP Milton is investigating.