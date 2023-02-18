Mifflinburg, Pa. — A Massachusetts woman stole money from the bank account of a 67-year-old man, state police say.

Aisha Arnold, 32, of Springfield, was charged after troopers investigated the theft of more than $1,400 from the account of a Mifflinburg man, said Trooper Colton Killion of the Milton barracks.

Police do not say how Arnold was able to access the account.

