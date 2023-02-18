crime generic.jpg

Mifflinburg, Pa. — A Massachusetts woman stole money from the bank account of a 67-year-old man, state police say.

Aisha Arnold, 32, of Springfield, was charged after troopers investigated the theft of more than $1,400 from the account of a Mifflinburg man, said Trooper Colton Killion of the Milton barracks.

Police do not say how Arnold was able to access the account.

Keep your news local

Access to independent, local news is important, do you agree?

We work hard to deliver timely, relevant news, for free. 100% of your contribution to NorthcentralPa.com goes directly to helping us cover news and events in the region.

Thank you for saying that local news matters!

This story was compiled by an NCPA staff reporter from submitted news. To see a list of our editorial staff please visit our staff directory.