Mifflinburg, Pa. -- In March, the Mifflinburg Hose Company in Union County applied for a Department of Homeland Security grant with a recommendation letter from Senator Pat Toomey and Congressman Fred Keller. This week, Senator Toomey announced that the company has received a $376,190.48 Assistance to Firefighters Grant. In addition, the department added a 5 percent match of $18,809.52, bringing the total to $395,000.

"Firefighters embody public service in their dedicated work to ensure the safety of those in their community,” said Senator Toomey. “I was glad to support the application by the Mifflinburg Hose Company and am confident these funds will help them better serve Union County and keep them safe while on duty.”

“The Mifflinburg Hose Company’s Officers and members are thrilled with the news that we have been awarded this grant in the amount of $395,000,” said Wayne Bierly, Assistant Chief of Mifflinburg Hose Company #1. “It will be used to purchase a new Tanker/Tender apparatus which will be placed in our Mazeppa, Buffalo Township station. We would like to thank Senator Pat Toomey for his letter of support of this grant request. This is a huge financial help to the department which in return will benefit all the residents of the MHC’s coverage area and surrounding areas.”