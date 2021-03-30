Evansville, Ind. – Specific expiration dates of several brands of dog and cat foods including CanineX, Earthborn Holistic, Venture, Unrefined, Sportmix Wholesomes, Pro Pac, Pro Pac Ultimates, Sportstrail, Sportmix, and Meridian have been recalled due to the potential to be contaminated with salmonella.

The recall was announced after a routine sampling program by the company detected contamination.

The recall only covers products manufactured at Midwestern Pet Foods' Monmouth, Illinois facility. Products made at the Monmouth facility have an "M" in their date code, for example, "EXP AUG/02/22/M1/L#" may be printed on the back of the bag.

For a complete list of recalled lots and products, please click here and view the chart.

Salmonella may harm animals that eat the product or humans who handle the food, especially if they have not thoroughly washed their hands after touching the product or surfaces such as dishes.

Pets with Salmonella infections may be lethargic and have diarrhea or bloody diarrhea, fever, and vomiting. Some pets will have only decreased appetite, fever and abdominal pain. Infected but otherwise healthy pets can be carriers and infect other animals or humans. If your pet has consumed the recalled product and has these symptoms, please contact your veterinarian. No human or pet illnesses have been reported to date.

Humans with a salmonella infection often experience nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, abdominal cramping, and fever. On rare occasions an infection may cause more severe illness.

The recalled products were distributed to retail stores and online retailers across the U.S.

Retailers and distributors are asked to pull recalled lots from inventory and shelves. Recalled product should not be sold or donated. Pet owners should not feed the recalled product to any pets or wild animals. Destroy the food in a way that children, pets, and wildlife cannot access them.

Wash and sanitize pet food bowls, cups, and storage containers, and wash hands thoroughly after handling the food or utensils that have come in contact with it.