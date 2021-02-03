Harrisburg, Pa. – The United States Attorney's Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania is taking time to honor the contributions and history of the Black community during this year's Black History Month.

According to Acting United States Attorney Bruce Brandler, the Department of Justice has established Special Emphasis Programs to develop a diverse, talented workforce over the last fifty years, both in U.S. Attorneys' Offices and the DoJ in general.

Today, these programs include support for racial/ethnic minorities; women, persons and veterans with disabilities, and lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender applicants and employees in various categories and occupations in all organizational components throughout the Department.

The annual tradition of Black History Month in February is commemorated by the Association for the Study of African American Life and History, which establishes a national theme for each year. This year's theme is "The Black Family: Representation, Identity, and Diversity." The theme celebrates the rich tapestry of the Black American family.

“The Middle District of Pennsylvania celebrates the proud traditions and rich history of the African American community, and simultaneously recognizes the challenging realities, both past and present, that Black Americans have experienced here in Pennsylvania and across our Nation,” said Acting U.S. Attorney Brandler.

“This February we renew our commitment in Middle District of Pennsylvania to ensuring that all participants in the legal process—including victims, parties, and members of the Bench and Bar—are treated with respect and dignity as we seek equal justice under the law. As part of that commitment, we are dedicated to furthering our collective efforts to promote diversity and inclusion in all forms through our hiring, advancement, and community outreach practices.”

More information about the Department of Justice’s Special Emphasis Programs and commitment to a diverse workforce can be found here.