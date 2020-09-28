Microsoft 365 is currently experiencing an outage that affects services such as Outlook, Office.com, and Microsoft Teams. The outage began at 5 p.m. on Monday evening and was initially believed to be caused by a system update; however, Microsoft rolled back the change at 6:30 p.m. and the problem was not solved.

Users who were logged in prior to the outage and remain logged in should continue to be able to access Microsoft 365 services, leading the company to believe that the system is not processing login authentications correctly.

College campuses across the country, including Lycoming College, are reported to be experiencing issues.

For the latest updates about Microsoft's efforts to mitigate and repair this issue, please visit status.office.com.