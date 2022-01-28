Lewisburg, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police at Milton said a man from Michigan went on a crime spree earlier this month in Lewisburg, after kidnapping his 12-year-old daughter and bringing her along to participate in the acts.

Amos Mushatt, 32, of Lansing, allegedly drove a stolen vehicle into the front doors of Blaise Alexander Chrysler, Dodge on Jan. 5 and then stole a brand-new 2021 Ford Bronco before heading to a bank to steal cash, according to Pennsylvania State Police at Milton.

According to a news release, Mushatt used a stolen 2020 Ram Promaster work van to drive through the front doors of the dealership and caused extensive damage before locating the Bronco keys and stealing it.

Mushatt drove the Bronco several miles north to 1st National Bank on Ziegler Road in Kelly Township, where he allegedly used a large landscaping rock to break a window. Once inside, Mushatt used the rock to break open two coin safes and damaged a larger safe, according to the release. He got away with $775.01 in coins.

Police said the 12-year-old daughter also actively participated in the crime acts. Mushatt had violated a custody agreement was being investigated in Michigan for allegedly kidnapping his daughter.

Mushatt was apprehended by police on Jan. 15 in Trumbull County, Ohio. He was driving the stolen Bronco at the time and the stolen cash from 1st National Bank was in his possession, according to the release. Mushatt's daughter was safely returned to a family member.

Mushatt remains incarcerated in Ohio awaiting extradition. Two sets each of felony burglary, theft, and criminal mischief charges were filed at the office of District Judge Jeffrey A. Rowe where Mushatt will be arraigned once he arrives in Union County.

