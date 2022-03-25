Bloomsburg, Pa. —A man gave State Police in Bloomsburg consent to search his vehicle after the odor of marijuana was detected.

During a roadside search on Interstate 80 on March 16, officers said they located a vacuum sealed bag that contained 30 grams of marijuana, a joint, a grinder, a vacuum sealing device, two digital scales, and a plastic bag that contained an unidentified black substance. Officers said they questioned Mark Tysen Cottle, 52, of Grand Rapids, MI, who told them he was traveling home from New York.

Cottle, who officers said was traveling 90 MPH in a 70 zone, allegedly admitted to troopers he had smoked a joint prior to being pulled over.

According to the report, Cottle told troopers he possessed a medical marijuana card from the state of Michigan. In Pennsylvania, even if you possess a medical card, intake through a joint is considered illegal.

Cottle was arraigned before Judge Craig Long and posted $10,000 monetary bail the same night. Court records show Cottle was charged with felony possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Cottle will appear in Columbia County Court on March 30 for a preliminary hearing.

