Williamsport, Pa. — Michele Butler, accused of having a role in the starving deaths of sisters Nicole, 6, and Jasmine Snyder, 4, in Lycoming County in November of 2021, was released on $95,000 unsecured bail this week.

Butler was charged with two counts of endangering the welfare of children on Nov. 9, 2021 and has since been held without bail.

Butler's daughter Echo Butler remains incarcerated, facing the potential of the death penalty for her role in the children's death. The girls' mother, Marie Snyder, is also in jail. She agreed to a guilty plea on Oct. 31.

The ruling by President Judge Nancy Butts was granted Dec. 20 during an afternoon courthouse appearance by Butler. She was being held at the Clinton County Correctional Facility awaiting a Jan. 6 guilty plea.

Butler’s lawyer, Edward Rymsza, argued several points in favor of her release. According to the motion to set reasonable bail, he listed her age (49), no prior criminal history, she is a lifelong resident of Lycoming County with "lifetime ties" to the area, and she is not a flight risk.

According to Rymsza, "the present current bail deprives her of an opportunity to unhampered preparation of her defense."

Butler is facing charges of first-degree felony murder of the third degree, endangering the welfare of children, obstruction, abuse of a corpse, conceal death of child, and tamper with fabricate evidence.

Conditions of her release include no contact with anyone involved in the case, according to PennLive. Butler will also be required to undergo daily mental health, behavior, and drug and alcohol assessments.

Ronald Butler, Michele's husband, was released on nominal bail Sept. 27. His release conditions state that he is to have no contact with children under the age of 18, no contact with co-defendants in the case; he must wear an ankle monitor, and have daily contact with his supervised bail officer.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.