Williamsport, Pa. — Bail was denied for a wealthy Lycoming County business owner who is accused of shooting his brother-in-law.

Kenneth Richard Michaels, 65, of Williamsport waived his preliminary arraignment Thursday afternoon. Judge William Solomon then denied bail before setting a date for Michaels’ next court appearance.

Michaels is accused of shooting his brother-in-law, John Roskowski, in the abdomen while in the lobby of Cable Services Company on Marydale Drive in Williamsport on Aug. 16. He then stood over Roskowski while failing to provide aid or call for help, according to court documents.

He will be brought before the court on Sept. 22 for a preliminary hearing at the Lycoming County Courthouse. It is scheduled to begin at 10:30 a.m. in courtroom three.

Michaels waived extradition from New Jersey last week.

