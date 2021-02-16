Lewisburg, Pa. – Residents of Clinton, Columbia, Juniata, Mifflin, Montour, Northumberland, Snyder, and Union Counties are invited to provide their input and share transportation issues to help shape the updated Long Range Transportation Plan.

The plan is developed by SEDA-Council of Government's Metropolitan Planning Organization and is meant to propose practical solutions to transportation safety, maintenance, congestion, and mobility needs.

The plan points out transportation needs, goals, projects, and policies for a 20-year planning horizon and is required to be updated every five years. It guides public decisions affecting transportation facilities and services in the area.

Jim Saylor, director of SEDA-COG’s Transportation Planning program, said one of the best ways the public can provide input is through SEDA-COG’s online transportation survey.

“The survey only takes about 10 minutes to complete but it provides valuable information for us. Are there issues we’ve missed? Does what we’ve gathered reflect your experience?” Saylor said. “This the first time we’ve asked for input using a tool like this and it will help us complete the plan and better focus on identifying transportation needs.”

The survey is open through March 3 and can be found at a website dedicated to the plan: lrtp-seda-cog.hub.arcgis.com.

The website also features an interactive map that shows proposed projects, traffic volumes and congestion, bridge and pavement conditions, freight generators, safety problem areas, flooding and rockfall prone areas, and railroads.

Don Kiel, senior principal program analyst for SEDA-COG’s Transportation program, is leading the planning effort.

“We’ve added new data that people can look at and to help focus feedback on the region’s transportation system and proposed new approaches to ranking our regional transportation projects for priority funding. We are employing new and better data that is important in selecting or prioritizing projects,” Kiel said.

Additional public outreach will occur from March to April, along with plan finalization. The finalized plan will be up for adoption at the May public MPO meeting.