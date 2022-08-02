Shamokin, Pa. — An Ashland resident was ordered to be held on $20,000 monetary bail after police said they discovered methamphetamine and a loaded gun following a chase through Coal Township.

Officer Michael Menapace said they observed Mark Stump, Jr. operating a four-wheeler near Tioga Street on July 24 at approximately 2:28 a.m. Stump continued to travel east even after authorities turned on lights and sirens in pursuit, Menapace wrote.

At one point during the chase, Stump allegedly turned the lights of the four-wheeler off to be hidden near railroads tracks. Stump was dressed in a black hoodie, black jeans, and wearing a black helmet, according to Menapace’s affidavit.

Officers thought Stump would exit the area near Lower Excelsior Road. Menapace then hid near a bush as his partner continued to search for Stump.

After a short time waiting, Stump turned his lights back on and attempted to exit the railroad tracks at Lower Excelsior Road near Menapace’s hiding spot. Menapace confronted him, and Stump attempted to turn the four-wheeler around and flipped it, the affidavit said.

Officers took Stump into custody and located a .22 revolver loaded with CCI Jacketed .22 caliber Hollow Points. During a search of Stump, Menapace documented methamphetamine hidden inside Stump’s front pants pocket.

A search of the four-wheeler led to the discovery of a pistol holster and a plastic bag that contained more .22 Hollow Point bullets, Menapace said.

During an arraignment with Judge John Gembic, Stump was charged with third-degree felony firearms not to be carried without a license, intentional possession of a controlled substance, fleeing or attempting to elude officers, and operation on streets and highways.

Stump posted $20,000 monetary bail and was released following the arraignment on July 24. Court records show he is scheduled to appear before Gembic for a preliminary hearing on Aug. 8.

Docket sheet

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.