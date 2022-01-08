Liberty, Pa. — A traffic stop conducted on Jan. 1 in Bradford County yielded fentanyl and methamphetamine.

Joleen Marie Wilcox, 38, of Towanda took responsibility for the narcotics and was charged with felony possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, according to court documents. She was also charged with two misdemeanors in intentional possession of a controlled substance and use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Trooper Cody Delfino of PSP Towanda initiated a traffic stop near Echo Beach Road in Liberty on the morning of Jan. 1. Delfino spoke with the driver and Wilcox, who was in the passenger seat of the vehicle.

Both gave conflicting stories to authorities and were extremely nervous, according to Delfino. Wilcox eventually admitted to troopers there was methamphetamine inside the vehicle.

Troopers located four sandwich baggies with methamphetamine, a purple metal cylinder with residue, a multi-colored box with residue, a plastic baggie containing fentanyl, an orange pill, and a scale.

After being charged, Wilcox was transported to the Bradford County Prison and held on $50,000 monetary bail. She will face Judge Fred Wheaton on Jan. 11 for a preliminary hearing.

