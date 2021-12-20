Jersey Shore, Pa. —Tiadaghton Valley Regional police officers said they discovered a vile of methamphetamine inside a cupholder of a stolen vehicle located on US-220 in Jersey Shore.

Trent Matthew Smith, 21, of Jersey Shore appeared nervous as officers questioned him about the vehicle, according to officer Tyler Bierly. Smith was notified the vehicle was reported stolen and take into custody.

No bail or court date was listed for Smith, was charged with third-degree theft by unlawful taking and two misdemeanors in second-degree unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and intentional possession of a controlled substance.

