Williamsport, Pa. – After allegedly attacking two people with a machete over a drug dispute, a Williamsport man is incarcerated in lieu of $100,000 monetary bail.

In a Jan. 12 criminal complaint by Williamsport Bureau of Police Agent Brittany Alexander, Eddie Johnson Jr., 34, is accused of assaulting two people at 1500 High Street, around 10:59 p.m. on Jan. 9.

Alexander said she arrived at the scene of the reported stabbing and noticed that, "the house appeared to be disheveled with blood throughout as if a struggle had taken place."

A woman at the residence told Alexander that Johnson stabbed her husband, who was transported to UPMC Susquehanna with lacerations to his body and head.

The woman told police that she and her husband had been staying with Johnson at his High Street residence.

"She admitted that on this day they had all been using methamphetamine, marijuana and other drugs. She further explained that Eddie Johnson Jr. became angry with [her husband], over him allegedly stealing a large amount of meth from him," Alexander wrote.

Johnson allegedly retrieved a machete and began attacking the man with it, according to Alexander. The assaults took place in the basement, bathroom and other locations within the residence, Alexander alleges.

The woman eventually was able to escape the residence and call 911 for help, according to the complaint.

Johnson is charged with two felony counts of aggravated assault, one felony count of person not to possess firearms, one misdemeanor count each of possessing instruments of a crime and simple assault, and two misdemeanor counts of recklessly endangering another person.

Johnson's bail was set at $100,000 cash at a preliminary arraignment by Magisterial District Judge Christian D. Frey on Jan 12. He remains incarcerated at the Lycoming County Prison. Johnson is scheduled for a Jan. 26 preliminary hearing.

