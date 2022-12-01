Sullivan County, Pa. — Glassy eyes and slurred speech alerted State Police in LaPorte to a potential DUI when they stopped a Tunkhannock man in the Dollar General parking lot along Route 220 in Sullivan County.

Jason Severcool, 39, was asked to step out of his vehicle on Nov. 29 and consented to search by troopers, according to the affidavit. During the search, Trooper Brian Hardiman located a plastic container with methamphetamine inside.

Severcool initially told Hardiman it was insulin strips before admitting it was methamphetamine. Hardiman located a syringe in Severcool’s pocket.

More methamphetamine was located behind the steering wheel of the vehicle along with five syringes, a metal spoon, and a folded dollar bill with white powder on it. Needle marks were also observed on Severcool’s left arm, Hardiman said.

Troopers did not identify a female passenger and a juvenile seated in the backseat in the affidavit.

Severcool refused consent to a blood draw and was transported to the Towanda Police Department for evaluation. Police said Severcool showed signs of being under the influence of a controlled substance.

Severcool was charged with third-degree felony DUI, endangering the welfare of children, and use or possession of drug paraphernalia to go with a slew of summary traffic offenses.

Judge Jennifer Vandine gave Severcool $15,000 monetary bail. He has remained incarcerated at the Columbia County Prison since his arrest.

Docket sheet

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.