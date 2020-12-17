Lock Haven, Pa. – Methamphetamine and opioids recently were seized from the backpack of a man walking along Bellefonte Avenue in Lock Haven, state police at Lamar reported.

Rickey Lynn Duck III, 32, of Howard, is incarcerated at the Clinton County Correctional Facility on drug possession charges.

Trooper Brian Kitko said police stopped Duck around 7:08 p.m. on Dec. 8 as he was walking along Bellefonte Avenue near the Family Dollar in Lock Haven City.

Kitko said police wanted to ask Duck questions about a stolen firearm.

"During the encounter, Duck gave consent to search a backpack," Kitko wrote.

"Inside the backpack numerous bags of crystal methamphetamine along with buprenorphine hydrochloride tablets, glass pipes, empty bags and a scale were located," Kitko said.

Duck was charged with one felony count of manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver a controlled substance on Dec. 9. He also was charged with one misdemeanor count each of possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia.

Duck was committed to the Clinton County Prison in lieu of $50,000 monetary bail set by Magisterial District Judge Keith G. Kibler on Dec. 9.

