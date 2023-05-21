Lock Haven, Pa. — A man convicted of selling methamphetamine and medications will spend nearly a decade in prison, a judge decided.

Kyle James St. Clair, who represented himself in a trial at the end of March, was sentenced to nine years in state prison by Judge Michael Salisbury. The sentence was handed down Tuesday at the Clinton County Courthouse.

The 27-year-old St. Clair sold methamphetamine and prescription medication three times to a confidential informant in 2022. When asked at trial how an informant could leave police presence with money and return without money and drugs after going to his home, St. Clair couldn’t offer an explanation.

The Clinton County Drug Task Force investigated St. Clair, who was ultimately arrested by Pine Creek Township Police Sergeant Dennis Gill.

St. Clair was found guilty of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and criminal use of a communication facility. He was given three counts of each charge.

Docket sheet

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.