Tropical activity is expected to ramp up soon according to AccuWeather meteorologists.

The 2023 Atlantic hurricane season is already ahead of the historical average for the number of storms to date.

There have been five storms recorded so far this year, including a subtropical storm in Jan., three tropical storms in June, and a hurricane in July, reported AccuWeather.

The formation of the fifth storm is normally expected around Aug. 22, but this year, the fifth storm formed earlier, which suggests an accelerated pace of storm development, meteorologists say.

With record-level warm water temperatures across the Atlantic Basin and a marine heat wave pushing sea surface temperatures to extreme levels near South Florida, the warm water provides favorable conditions for tropical system development and rapid intensification, according to experts.

Peak hurricane season is now approaching and meteorologists have indicated that this season could be the eighth consecutive season with the number of storms at or above the historical average, with a current forecast projects 13 to 17 named storms

The last time a season ended below this benchmark was in 2015 when only 11 named storms developed, according to AccuWeather.

"Please get your hurricane plan in place because we could get very active in late August into September," AccuWeather Hurricane Expert Dan Kottlowski said.

While the number of tropical systems is expected to decrease in Oct. and Nov., the season may not be entirely quiet during this time.

