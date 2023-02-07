Shamokin, Pa. — A loss prevention manager a Walmart discovered an injured man coming out of a bathroom after hearing a gunshot at the back of the store.

With blood dripping from his leg, Louis Ortiz-Lopez was spotted by the employee as he attempted to walk away, leaving a trail of blood, police said. The 43-year-old Ortiz-Lopez was treated for a gunshot wound at the store just after 9 a.m. on Jan. 4 when EMS and Coal Township Police were called, according to the affidavit.

Officer Kevin Malukas investigated the scene, discovering a damaged toilet and floor inside a handicap stall. Malukas was able to follow the blood trail back to the stall inside the bathroom, according to the report.

After placing a tourniquet his leg, EMS transported Ortiz-Lopez to Geisinger Medical Center in Danville. He was unable to be interviewed at the scene due to needing emergent transport, Malukas said.

The firearm, a Jennings Bryco 9mm, was recovered by Malukas in the stall along with a loaded magazine. There was a round loaded in the chamber of the gun and a spent casing in the holster, police said.

Ortiz-Lopez is legally allowed to carry the firearm, according to the Northumberland County Sheriff's Office.

Video provided by the store showed Ortiz-Lopez shopping without any signs of distress or nervousness prior to the incident, according to Malukas. Later video showed Ortiz-Lopez leaving the bathroom after he accidentally shot himself, Malukas noted.

A bullet fragment was recovered by hospital staff and turned over to Malukas on Jan. 5 before being placed into a plastic evidence bag. An estimate of $3,145 for repair and cleanup of the bathroom was provided to law enforcement on Jan. 23.

Ortiz-Lopez is charged with second-degree misdemeanor recklessly endangering another person, criminal mischief, disorderly conduct, and use of bullets, according to court documents.

No bail is listed for Ortiz-Lopez, who is scheduled to appear before Judge John Gembic on Feb. 28 for a preliminary hearing.

Docket sheet

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.