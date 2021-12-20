Berwick, Pa. —Berwick police officers investigated a condemned building on Front Street after a person reported two men wearing ski masks seen entering.

Authorities said as they inspected the property, two men were discovered hiding in a first-floor room. Officer Jeremy Mulders said he contacted the men and led them out of the property.

Authorities spoke with the men, who said they were checking out the property to see what was inside. Robert Bernard Whaley, 23, and Ronald Metzger, 21, were both known to police prior to the incident.

Metzger, who had an active warrant out of South Centre Township, was carrying a black bag that contained two baggies of methamphetamine, one baggie of fentanyl, and several empty hypodermic needles, according to officers.

Whaley, who court documents showed was released on his own recognizance, was charged with felony criminal trespassing and two misdemeanors related to drug offenses. No bail was listed for Metzger, who was charged with the same offenses as Whaley.

Ronald Metzger docket sheet

Robert Bernard Whaley docket sheet