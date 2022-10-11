Muncy, Pa. — Two men went to a home in Fairfield Township for a confrontation, but ended up breaking in and stealing marijuana instead.

Stephen Cooper Sheets broke into the trailer through a bedroom window the afternoon of Sept. 7, according to police. Once inside, he let Zachary Bradley Pentz, 22, of South Williamsport in through the back door, police said. The two had gone to the trailer to confront a friend of the homeowner, but no one was home, they told police.

Sheets, South Williamsport, admitted to breaking in during an Oct. 4 interview with State Trooper Taylor Arnold, according to an affidavit.

The 22-year-old Sheets and Pentz found several grams of medical marijuana on a coffee table as they searched the home near the 90 block of Odell Road.

When the owner came home from work at 4:30 p.m., neighbors told him about the suspected break-in. They had heard the two men knocking loudly around 4 p.m. before they disappeared from view behind the man's trailer. They were able to provide a description of both men to police.

Pentz was interviewed about the break-in by state police that night. He admitted to the break-in, along with taking the medical marijuana, Arnold said.

Pentz and Sheets where charged with the same offenses that included first-degree felony burglary, criminal trespassing, and theft by unlawful taking. Both were charged on Oct. 4 during a preliminary arraignment and released shortly after on $25,000 unsecured bail.

Pentz and Sheets are scheduled to appear before Judge Gary Whiteman on Oct. 31 for a preliminary hearing.

