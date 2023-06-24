State College, Pa. — Two men seen walking away from dumpster fire near a fraternity house in State College have been arrested.

Arthur Forshey, 78, and Austin Tyler Osborne, 27, both of Warriors Mark, were seen on surveillance video leaving the area in the 400 block of Locust Lane on May 12 after smoke could be seen coming out of the dumpster, State College Police said.

Osborne claimed to have started the fire with a lighter he found inside the dumpster. He could be seen attempting to stomp the fire out, according to police.

Osborne allegedly got out and into a truck with Forshey leaving the area as the fire blazed. Both later claimed they were “dumpster diving” while looking for scrap metal.

State College police sent a press release out to local media on May 14 asking for the public’s help. They released pictures of the two men, who then turned themselves into authorities the next day.

Forshey initially claimed he did not see any fire before leaving the area despite video evidence, police said. Both men eventually confessed to starting the blaze.

A fraternity house, five large blue roller bins, and the dumpster were damaged in the fire. The total cost is estimated at $4,614, investigators said.

Forshey was charged with failure to prevent catastrophic damage. Osborne was charged with the same offense plus recklessly endangering another person and criminal mischief. All charges are misdemeanors.

Both men are scheduled to appear before Judge Donald Hahn on July 12, according to court records. No bail is listed for either man.

Arthur Foshey docket sheet

Austin Tyler Osborne docket sheet

