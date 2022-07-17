A new national study finds that men are more than twice as likely to be involved in a fatal vehicle crash caused by distractions.

The study, from Zutobi, found that in 2020 male drivers were distracted in 2,125 fatal crashes, whereas women were distracted in 781 fatal crashes.

Distracted driving is any activity that takes a driver’s attention away from driving, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

Pennsylvania saw 42 males involved in fatal distracted crashes and 12 women.

Based on the state’s population in 2019, PennDOT found that one out 57 Pennsylvanians was involved in a reportable crash. And, each day one fatal car crash occurred every 8 hours.

Pennsylvania had 104,475 reported crashes in 2020 with 1,129 being fatal, according to PennDOT.

The states with the most distracted drivers, according to the study, were New Mexico, Kansas, Louisana, Wyoming, Kentucky, Illinois, New Jersey Hawaii, Washington, and Virginia.

This marks New Mexico’s second year holding the top spot for most distracted drivers with 148 distracted driving fatalities and 38.08% of total vehicle fatalities coming from distracted driving in 2020.

The next closest state to New Mexico, Kansas had 16% crashes caused by distracted driving. Kansas saw 90 total distracted driving fatalities, making up 21.99% of total fatal crashes within the state.

For a second year, Mississippi was the state with the least distracted drivers. The states that followed are California, Nevada, Connecticut, West Virginia, Rhodes Island, Iowa, Georgia, and Arkansas.

Mississippi saw only 1.46% of fatal crashes coming from distracted driving.

The leading cause for distracted driving is cell phone use, according to Zutobi.

About 8% of crashes with injuries can be attributed to cell phones. Cell phones can be attributed to about 13% of fatal distracted driving accidents. Speaking on a cell phone while driving increases crash risk by 2 times, while texting increases the crash risk by up to 6 times.

Other major causes for distracted driving include drivers reaching for a moving object, looking at something outside the vehicle, reading, applying makeup, eating, and passengers in the front or rear.

Since 2015, the total number of distracted driving crashes resulting in an injury have bounced between 265,000 to 295,000 crashes each year. In 2020 this number has dropped significantly, down to 215,000.

“We want everyone to be safe on the roads,” said Leo Waldenback, Zutobi co-founder. “So, we are glad when the level of distracted driving is reduced.”

The complete study from Zutobi can be found here.

