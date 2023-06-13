Williamsport, Pa. — Two men allegedly met with different informants on the same day to sell crack.

Jerry Jermaine Jennings, 35, and Samuel Hiram Harris, 37, both of Philadelphia met informants in Williamsport on May 3, exchanging crack for marked bills in both instances, according to members of the Narcotics Enforcement Unit.

Harris directed an informant to meet Jennings near the Harvest Moon on West Third Street, detectives said. After being told to walk toward Oak Alley, detectives watched the informant get into a vehicle being driven by Jennings.

The informant heard Harris tell Jennings it was $300 for the three bundles of crack, according to the complaint. He exchanged the money for drugs and reported back to detectives.

Later the same day, Harris was contacted by another informant. Harris told the person to meet Jennings at the Finish Line Bar on West Fourth Street, according to investigators.

The informant exchanged $80 in marked bills for crack, detectives said.

Jennings was charged with two counts of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and criminal use of a communication facility. Both are felonies.

Harris was charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and criminal use of a communication facility. He was also charged with possession with intent and illegal possession of a firearm in a separate case filed this year.

Jennings is being held on $50,000 monetary bail and Harris is being held on $95,000 monetary bail. Both are in custody at the Lycoming County Prison.

Preliminary hearings are scheduled for June 13 with Judge Christian Frey for both defendants.

Samuel Hiram Harris docket sheet

Jerry Jermaine Jennings docket sheet

