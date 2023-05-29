Limestone Township, Pa. — Crews were called to a farm in Limestone Township just after noon on Monday to battle a blaze that broke out on the 500 block of Schoolhouse Road, sending black smoke into the sky that could be seen for miles.

The farm, Country Acres Greenhouse, is located just south of Jersey Shore.

According to WNEP.com, two firefighters are now hospitalized after fighting the massive blaze.

The fire is said to have destroyed four greenhouses at the business.

In March, firefighters responded to a blaze that destroyed an Amish barn on the 400 block of Schoolhouse Road. All of the the livestock managed to escape that fire unharmed.

