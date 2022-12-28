The Mega Millions jackpot has soared to a record-breaking $640 million ($328.3 million cash) for the drawing on Dec. 30, 2022.

This is the largest Mega Millions prize ever offered in the final week of any year, and could provide someone with a very happy New Year's celebration. The current jackpot has been rolling over since the Dec. 27 drawing which did not bring a ticket match.

This marks only the sixth time that the Mega Millions jackpot has surpassed $600 million in its over 20-year history. The previous record-holding jackpots include a $656 million prize on March 30, 2012, a $648 million jackpot on Dec. 17, 2013, a $1.537 billion prize on Oct. 23, 2018, a $1.05 billion win on January 22, 2021, and a $1.337 billion win on July 29, 2021.

In the 21 drawings since the last jackpot win on Oct. 14, there have been over 17 million winning tickets at all prize levels. These include 40 tickets worth $1 million or more, which were sold in 18 different states across the country. The Dec. 27 drawing saw 1,945,697 winning tickets at all prize levels, including five that matched the five white balls to win the game's second-tier prize.

Details on winning numbers, how to play, Prizes and Odds of winning and historic winning numbers can be found at the Pennsylvania Lottery site.

